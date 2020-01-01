Ricky Martin planning initiatives to help deal with Covid-19 'aftershock'

Ricky Martin and the team at his non-profit are planning to help people during the "aftershocks" of the coronavirus crisis by implementing a series of "mental health and education" programmes.

The superstar has been working with leaders at the Ricky Martin Foundation to give personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers in hospitals amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It is important. We have to, we have to do this," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I was able with my foundation and an alliance with Charity Stars and Project Hope, we delivered PPEs to 50 hospitals in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the United States. And this is only the beginning."

Ricky continued: "I think now more than ever is when the victims need our help because the aftershocks of this pandemic are really intense. So, we're gonna provide (them) with mental health and education and nothing but love because they deserve it."

In addition to his charitable efforts, the hitmaker is set to go on a joint tour with Enrique Iglesias in September and he insisted the pair are hoping to push forward with the venture, while ensuring audiences and crew are safe.

"We're gonna take our time and we're gonna do it right," the 48-year-old shared. "I'm sure every venue, every country, every city is gonna have their rules and regulations. We will follow them.

"But we will produce something amazing for you guys because there's nothing like the live experience."