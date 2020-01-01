Mel C: 'Spice Girls wouldn't have coped with scrutiny of social media'

Mel C is relieved the Spice Girls never had to cope with the scrutiny today's stars face on social media when they were at the height of fame in the 1990s.

The Who I Am hitmaker told Britain's Daily Star newspaper that, while she, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner made numerous mistakes during the time, she's glad it wasn't all documented online.

"We were young and we were going out, we were having fun and we were making mistakes and it was not documented," she shared. "Of course, we had to deal with paparazzi but I just feel for young artists these days, because they are so exposed, there's nowhere to hide anymore."

Mel added: "When you're young sometimes you do silly things and you don't want the world to know about it!"

The singer, who released new single Blame It on Me on Wednesday, now likes to share the lessons she learned during the Spice Girls' heyday with up-and-coming artists, with Billie Eilish just one big-name star who benefitted from Mel's advice.

"I was just talking about how quickly it goes, you know you're in this chaos and before you know it's over," the 46-year-old explained. "Young artists - I always want to give them advice, I want them to not make the same mistakes I did and sometimes they must think, 'Oh shut up grandma."

"When Billie really took it onboard and she spoke about it, I was really touched and I thought, 'Wow, that means a lot, that my words are not falling on deaf ears.'"