Billie Eilish calls out President Donald Trump over critical tweets about Minneapolis protests

Billie Eilish lashed out at U.S. leader Donald Trump over his response to the protests against police brutality in Minnesota on Friday.

People in the area have taken to the streets to demand change, following the ordeal of African-American man George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee into his neck earlier this week.

"I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership," Trump wrote in reference to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

He continued: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you," he ended the message.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the pop star, 18, hit out at the messages sent by the President, penning: "Are you dead f**king serius (sic) ???

"EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT," she added.

Taylor Swift and Cardi B are among the stars who have spoken in support of the protesters, repeating the need for change.