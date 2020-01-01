Ricky Martin's husband and children helped him perfect new music during lockdown

Ricky Martin's husband and young children helped him complete work on his new EP Pausa during the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer has been keeping busy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by spending time putting the finishing touches on his surprise new collection.

"When you really want to do something, nothing can stop you,” he told Entertainment Tonight, noting that he has also shot a music video for the remix of his track Tiburones, taken from the EP, with the help of his husband Jwan Yosef.

"I shot a video at home with my phone. Is that scary or what? I think it worked out. (Our) director was in Miami and we were here doing everything we could, you know, obviously maintaining social distance.

"But this is the new post-corona attitude. 'What do we need to do? Let's do it!' And let's do it right!"

Explaining how Yosef also helped him to take the perfect cover shot, the She Bangs hitmaker continued: "My husband took the picture of my new album cover. My assistant, who is quarantining with us, he all of a sudden became a set decorator and he's an expert at lighting. We gotta reinvent ourselves, I guess!"

And Ricky’s 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo even assisted him in selecting tunes for the release.

"They're picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don't like, they have no filters. They tell you," the 48-year-old laughed.