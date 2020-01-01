NEWS The 1975 win battle with KSI to claim fourth chart-topping album Newsdesk Share with :





The 1975 claim victory on this week’s Official Albums Chart after a fierce week-long battle with KSI.



The band claim their fourth consecutive chart-topper with Notes On A Conditional Form, scoring 34,000 chart sales. 71% of that figure is physical sales, including 7,000 copies on vinyl – making it the fastest-selling album on vinyl of 2020 so far.



It also marks a double win for Polydor Records, whose acts claim Number 1 on both this week’s Official Singles and Albums Charts.



All four of The 1975’s albums have topped the Official Albums Chart, meaning they keep their place in an elite club of acts who have reached Number 1 with all of their studio albums, including Arctic Monkeys (6) and Coldplay (8).



It means KSI settles for second place with his debut album Dissimulation, which racked up 27,000 chart sales this week, 70% of which came from streams. The news may come as a relief to the YouTuber, boxer and rapper, who jokingly asked fans to support his chart rivals after he offered to shave his head if he hit the top spot.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 10, US rapper Gunna enters at Number 5 with his second studio album Wunna, marking his first UK Top 10 record, and Agust D, better known as Suga from South Korean boyband BTS, lands at Number 7 with his latest D-2. The entry marks the first ever solo Korean artist to land a UK Top 10 album.



Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess enters at Number 31 with his fifth solo album I Love The New Sky, and Badly Drawn Boy’s Banana Skin Shoes, his first album in a decade, lands at Number 34.