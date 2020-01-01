Bebe Rexha's parents were 'very ill' after contracting coronavirus

Bebe Rexha has revealed her parents contracted the coronavirus and were "very ill" for three weeks.

The 30-year-old singer's mum and dad - Bukurije and Flamur - both came down with Covid-19 and the Say My Name hitmaker considered driving from Los Angeles, where she has been living, to her hometown, New York City, to be with them and help them recover from the disease.

"They got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got very nervous," she said to U.S. TV show Extra.

"I was thinking of doing the whole drive... to take care of them..." she said. "They were so adamant about not having my brother and I there, but finally they got better. Finally they can taste food again. I'm really grateful."

She added: "I am happy that New York is getting into a much better spot and the East Coast is starting to see the light."

Bebe has been working hard during the coronavirus lockdown, and is gearing up to release her graduation song Here's to 2020. She's also been collaborating with David Guetta on new music via Zoom and has completed work on her new album.

"I just finished my album, actually, and it's in the mixing process," she explained. "I'm really excited about it. It took me two years, and obviously when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it... My fans are getting very frustrated, but I'm like, 'I promise it's gonna be worth it!' I really love this album more than any other album."