Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911

Lady Gaga's new track 911 is a tribute to the antipsychotic medication she takes to help "control things that my brain does".

The Stupid Love hitmaker released her sixth studio album, titled Chromatica, on Friday, and in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she discussed the inspiration behind the lyrics.

"I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it's about an antipsychotic that I take, and it's because I can't always control things that my brain does, I know that," Gaga explained. "And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs."

The tune's lyrics explore how the 34-year-old was "repeating self-hating phrases... Almost like I have no choice". While she also describes taking the prescribed drug as "popping a 911".

"I can't see me cry / Can't see me cry ever again / My biggest enemy is me / Ever since day one / Pop a 911 / Then pop another one," Gaga sings, referencing the decreased emotional responses the drugs elicit.

The superstar has previously spoken openly about her own mental health struggles and she founded the Born This Way Foundation in 2012 to help support the mental and emotional wellness of young people around the world.