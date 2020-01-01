NEWS Madonna slammed for memorialising George Floyd with video of son dancing Newsdesk Share with :





Madonna has been criticised online for paying tribute to George Floyd by sharing a video of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us.



Following the tragic death of the 46-year-old Minnesota man, who died in hospital after being pinned to the ground while unarmed and unhandcuffed by a police officer who knelt on his neck and stopped him breathing on Monday night, people around the world have been coming forward to condemn police brutality in the U.S. - with celebrities including Cardi B, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Reese Witherspoon all having their say on the shocking incident.



Madonna also weighed in on Thursday by sharing a clip of her 14-year-old son showing off his dance moves to the 1995 Jackson tune.



"Brutal murder travels around the world my son David dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America," she wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags #DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.



However, Madonna's tweet didn't go down well with followers, and she was quickly inundated with sarcastic messages from social media users who insisted her post was somewhat off message.



"Wow, racism is gone, thank you girl," one person wrote, while another added: "I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us."



A third tweeted: "Thank you so much. I'm so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y'all's hard work and sacrifice to the cause...how can we ever repay you?"



Meanwhile, ex-basketball player Rex Chapman labelled Madonna's post "the worst tweet of all time", and added: "Come dance in the kitchen for racism' is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things."



The 61-year-old has not yet responded to the controversy.