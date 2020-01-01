NEWS Halsey studying law during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey is studying law during quarantine.



The Without Me singer revealed she was studying for the bar exam when she posted a series of photos from her time in self-isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a snapshot of the cover of Erwin Chemerinsky's book on constitutional law studies.



Halsey also shared photos of herself in a bikini, a beautiful sunset, a photo from Halloween in which she was dressed as a hippy, two homemade meals, and a screenshot from James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar.



"Took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you," she captioned the photos on Instagram.



However, she immediately faced backlash from trolls, who poked fun at her plans, and she fired back in a now-deleted tweet: "Why the f**k is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the bar Qs? I am following a law school curriculum even though CA (California) state doesn’t require a degree to take the exam... Ok I gotta delete all this now hahaha. but I love y’all and ur funny and it’s ain’t worth it (sic)."



The singer, who dropped out of community college when she was 19, is following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, who also didn't graduate college and is now studying for the bar exam.