Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to longtime boyfriend Andre Gray.

The soccer star popped the question on the couple's fourth anniversary on Thursday, and announced that Leigh-Anne had accepted the proposal in a sweet post on Instagram on Friday.

Andre shared a series of snaps from the special day, including the 28-year-old singer showing off her stunning new ring, and the moment he asked her to marry him. As the couple appeared to be enjoying a date in the garden, Andre got down on bended knee, with Leigh-Anne covering her face in disbelief as she pondered what was happening.

"Let the caption speak for itself this time," Andre captioned the images, adding, "Hasta la muerte", which translates to "until death".

Leigh-Anne has yet to post about the engagement herself, but had earlier shared a sweet snap alongside Andre as she marked their anniversary, with her writing: "Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! all I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

The engagement comes after the Break Up Song star revealed she thought Andre wouldn't propose this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. He's probably not going to want to do it (the proposal) in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over," she said.

Leigh-Anne and the Watford FC striker, 28, confirmed their relationship just before New Year in 2016. The pair are currently self-isolating together in their mansion in Surrey, England.