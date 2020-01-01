Lady Gaga celebrating album release with $100,000 charity donation

Lady Gaga is turning her album release into a charitable affair by donating up to $100,000 (£81,000) to a hunger relief fund.

The pop superstar has teamed up with bosses at delivery app Postmates to pledge $1 (£0.81) to celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen organisation for every order made on the platform this weekend, up to $100,000, reports TMZ.

The partnership is designed to promote the launch of Chromatica, which drops on Friday, and to sweeten the deal, app users can enter the album title at checkout to score free delivery.

Gaga had previously planned to debut the project in April (20), but postponed its release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Breaking the news of the delay to fans back in March, the singer shared, "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right for me to release this album with all that (is) going on during this global pandemic."

Chromatica is the Oscar winner's first new album since 2016's Joanne.