Kyle Martino: 'Eva Amurri and I sucked at being married'

Former soccer player Kyle Martino has broken his silence about his marriage split from actress Eva Amurri, confessing they sucked at "being married".

The former couple announced its separation in November, two months after sharing the news of Amurri’s third pregnancy, and they finalised their divorce in February, just over a month before baby Mateo was born.

"We gave each other a huge hug the day we decided to (split) and we gave each other a hug in divorce court when it was official," Kyle tells Fubo Sports' The Hooligans, which airs on Thursday night. "We love each other. We just suck at being married, and we shouldn’t be married. We will be in each other’s lives forever as co-parents."

The retired sportsman insists he and Eva are determined to stay friends for the sake of their three kids: "People were really judgemental and couldn’t imagine that we would make this decision from a place of love for each other, as a positive transition for our kids," he adds. "Let’s show them what they should aspire to build in a successful marriage, and let’s also show them happy mom and happy dad, because we’re not happy together married."

Despite the split, Martino will always be grateful to his ex-wife for helping him through a depression after a career-ending injury forced him to give up soccer.

"I met Eva at a time in my life that was really tough," the 39 year old explains. "I didn’t realise it then but realise it now, I was going through serious depression and had during most of my career and didn’t know how to deal with it.

"She was there to save my life, really, in a time that was incredibly tumultuous... I didn’t know which way was up and was kind of just... all over the place. It was leading to a really bad state of just feeling super down and not wanting to get out of bed.

"We met and really fell in love quickly in that, like, we needed each other. Her parents (Susan Sarandon and stepfather Tim Robbins) were splitting the month we met. So, we kind of took turns saving each other. And obviously there was chemistry and passion and attraction, all those things that come at the beginning of a relationship.

"But the last three or four years, we really sucked at being married. We were, like, trying really hard to make it work."