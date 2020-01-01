NEWS Billie Eilish: 'Everybody knows Tyler has inspired every part of everything about me' Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish and her dad Patrick are back for episode two of their Apple Music show ‘me & dad radio’.



In the latest episode, Billie and Patrick share an eccentric list of off-centre tracks including songs by Jessie Reyez, The Good, The Bad, & The Queen, Thomas Dolby, and more. Along the way, Billie tells listeners about her love for The 1975, drawing inspiration from Tyler, The Creator, Marina and the Diamonds, Lana Del Rey, and Nicki Minaj, and crying when she watched James Blake cover one of her songs live.



On The 1975...



"They were the second concert I ever saw was The 1975. I've seen them multiple times in concert. I love Matty Healy. I got to meet him last year, which was amazing. He's ...ugh God, I love them. And this song is just beautiful, and I feel like there's almost no other songs that are about what this song is about. So, pay attention.”



On Marina and the Diamonds, Lana Del Rey, and Nicki Minaj



"I'm about to play Marina and the Diamonds, Primadonna. Girl, I mean, I found this song because of a make-up tutorial. But it wasn't for make-up, it was for a Halloween costume. And the song she used was Primadonna by Marina and the Diamonds. And I had the same reaction. I was like, "This is such a weird song. Her voice sounds so interesting." And I looked it up and it was, of course, then I was like, "Oh my God, this is my favourite artist ever." And she was my favourite artist for years and years and years and all her albums I just... I know every lyric to this entire album and to like her next three albums or whatever, all of her albums from then, I know all of them. They're so good. She's amazing.



"She and Lana Del Ray and Nicki Minaj are the reason that I've... Or I guess the inspiration that I've gotten over the years, I love and adore and have gotten so inspired by them and the way that they do different voices and they change it up. And Marina is like just a God at that. And Lana and Nicki, everybody knows Nikki Minaj is like queen of doing different voices and killing it. And it's the same with a Marina and Lana. And this song is one of those where she's got a character, and she also is an inspiration for why me and Finneas writing characters. I remember watching an interview with her where she said that she likes to write as a character that she comes up with or knows. And that's why we do it.”



On James Blake...



"I love James. Oh my God. He's so funny. He's such a... Just a guy. God, he's great. I love James Blake. And he's so good. He's so talented. We went to see his show... When was that? December? And he did a tour where he just only played piano and nothing else, and sang. And it was amazing. It was really breathtaking. I feel like there's almost... If any other artists had done that, I would have been bored out of my mind, and because it was James Blake, it was so perfect. God, his voice is just, Oh my God, it was amazing. And he did a cover of my song. And I cried the whole time.”



On Tyler, The Creator...



"Everybody knows Tyler has inspired every part of everything about me. And I knew every song of his from the beginning to... Basically, I've been a fan of Tyler's forever, and I never really got to listen to all of this album. This song, I'm so embarrassed by this, but this song, I only heard for the first time at the Grammy’s.”