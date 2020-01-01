NEWS Bob Geldof once sent 1,000 dead rats to U.S. DJs as publicity stunt Newsdesk Share with :





Bob Geldof once sent 1,000 dead rats soaked in formaldehyde to radio DJs in the United States as part of a publicity stunt.



The legendary rocker, who was part of the Boomtown Rats at the time, decided upon the bizarre move to garner some publicity for his band entering the U.S. music scene.



However, it soon backfired, and the Irish musician told Britain's The One Show that the stunt was "basically the end" of their career across the pond.



"It was 1,000 dead actual rats which were ordered from the sanitation department of New York City and sent out from Chicago to 1,000 disc jockeys who were busy playing disco in the middle of the Seventies," the 68-year-old recalled.



"So that was basically the end of the Boomtown Rats in America."



Geldof also explained that the DJs all received their package of dead rats to start off their weeks, adding: "On Monday morning there was this dump on the desk of a 1,000 DJs and it was a rat in formaldehyde, wrapped in plastic."



The I Don't Like Mondays hitmaker also discussed a new documentary about the band, titled Citizens Of Boomtown, revealing the programme had helped him understand that the band members had all had similar experiences while they were young.



"None of us really had families when we were growing up and we sort of needed to group together to form a kind of alternative family," he said, confessing there was "unity and anger and rage" among the band members.