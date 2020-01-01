NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross: 'It's absurd to count women out when they reach a certain age' Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross has hit out at ageist critics, insisting she's "only gotten better with age".



The 47-year-old actress, the daughter of Diana Ross, plays singer Grace Davis in new movie The High Note, a role which she'd never have had the confidence to take 20 years ago.



In the movie, Davis is at a turning point in her career, with her label encouraging her to do a Las Vegas residency instead of recording a new album. In one scene, Davis points out how few singers over 40 still score number one hits, and Ross shares this frustration with ageism.



"What I know is I have only gotten better with age," she told BBC News. "I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been, and I'm almost 50. And I think of the other women who are in this age bracket and beyond, and I think, 'Why was there ever a message of counting us out?' That seems absurd.



"You think of Jennifer Lopez, Marisa Tomei, the list goes on of extraordinary women, and there's so much to offer at this age. My mum on stage now at 76 is like, I think she's better than she's ever been!"



The Black-ish star went on to insist being in her 40s hasn't stopped her from experiencing the most successful decade of her career.



"I don't think youth is everything, I just don't," she reflected. "That wonderful expression 'youth is wasted on the young' is great. I mean there are so many good things about youth, but I don't wanna go back, I'll tell you that right now - I wouldn't go back to my 20s if you paid me."



The High Note, also starring Dakota Johnson and Kelvin Harrison Jr., will be released digitally on Friday.