Barbra Streisand and John Legend to headline Joe Biden fundraiser

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will lend their support to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the politician's forthcoming fundraiser.

The A Fabulous Evening with Vice President Joe Biden event will take place virtually on 11 June and is set to feature appearances from the music stars, as well as other special guests.

Funds from the online gathering will benefit Biden's Victory Fund, consisting of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and 26 state parties backing Biden in the 2020 campaign against current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Both Streisand and Legend have shown their support for Democratic presidential candidates in the past, each performing for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama during their campaigns.

Singer/actress Streisand has been a vocal opposer of Trump, and previously tweeted: "I wholeheartedly endorse Joe Biden for President. Trump must be beaten in November before he does more damage to our democracy, environment, health, safety and standing in the world."

Meanwhile, All of Me star Legend initially endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren and appeared at several of her events in South Carolina earlier in the presidential race, but has since pledged his support to Biden.