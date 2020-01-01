Rick Ross accuses ex of preventing him from seeing their children

Rick Ross has accused his ex Briana Camille of keeping their children away from him.

Earlier this spring, the Maybach Music boss's former partner sued him over legitimation and child support for the two kids and the child she is expecting in the fall.

She accused him of kicking her and the children out of his house late last year and failing to support the family for months.

According to documents obtained by Bossip.com, Ross countersued Camille for joint legal custody of the kids, three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion, late last week, claiming she's "engaging in erratic behaviours" and is refusing to grant him time with the toddlers.

"Defendant asserts that he will not be able to exercise parenting time with the minor children without the intervention of the court to ensure that parenting time is granted," the filing reads.

Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, also claimed Camille has unnecessarily prolonged the case by initially refusing to take a DNA test offered in February, as well as being in possession of a Mercedes GL SUV that belongs to his Maybach Music firm.

In his new filing, Ross denied kicking Camille and the kids out of the house and insisted she has a separate home 10 minutes from his own, where her two teenagers from a previous relationship live.

The star's lawyer, Leron Rogers, told Bossip his client, "simply wants to handle the business between the parties so they can get on with co-parenting the children. The children are the focus for him."

He has also asked the courts to appoint a special advocate for the children, reporting to the judge presiding over their case.