NEWS Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son's childhood is more 'stable' than her own Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son Titan's childhood is more "stable" than her own.



The 39-year-old grew up as the daughter of Doris and Christopher, with her mother leaving her abusive alcoholic father when Kelly was six years old. Doris then took on a job as a nanny to make ends meet, but the disruptive nature of the role meant the former Destiny's Child star rarely felt secure as a child.



And now that she shares five-year-old Titan with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, Kelly is trying to ensure her little boy is raised differently.



"I felt like as a kid, my mom had this job - she was a nanny," Kelly told U.S. TV show Extra. "That moved her around a lot... I just wanted it to be stable a little more. With him - he doesn't really have to want for anything. I'm working my butt off for that, and his life is going to be different from mine, period."



When it comes to her current situation, Kelly - like parents around the world - has taken on the role of home schooling Titan while the schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.



But the job is much harder than she ever anticipated, with the Coffee singer laughing that teachers definitely need a raise once lockdown is over.



"I'm scratching my head, because sometimes you go through that whole phase, 'I'm not a teacher, oh, I'm doing good at this, no, I don't have the patience for this.' Teachers need a raise, so many things!" she smiled.