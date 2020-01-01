NEWS Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez makes cameo in Rain on Me promo Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez has made a cameo appearance in her and Lady Gaga's hilarious new Rain on Me promo.



In a skit to promote their new collaboration, Gaga and Ariana take on the roles of meteorologists for The Weather Channel, with the Poker Face star standing under an umbrella protecting herself from the downpour as she comments: "It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed. Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."



"Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami," Ariana then quips. "Water like misery, but the people are still going."



"So true, Ariana," Gaga replies. "The world is up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth. Are we thirsty or what?"



"Oh, we are thirsty indeed," Ariana jokes, as the camera pans out to reveal Dalton spraying water on her umbrella with a hose. "It'll be raining all summer but we'll surely be dancing when it does."



Gaga's rain was also man-made, with a face mask-wearing assistant tasked with showering her with water.



It's not the first time Dalton has made a cameo in one of Ariana's videos - the real estate agent first appeared in the music video for his girlfriend's collaboration with Justin Bieber, Stuck With U.



They have been dating since earlier this year.