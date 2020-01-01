NEWS Kiesza making music comeback following car crash Newsdesk Share with :





Canadian pop star Kiesza is making her music comeback following a two-year hiatus to recover from a major car accident.



The Hideaway hitmaker suffered a brain injury in a car crash while riding in an Uber in Toronto in 2017 and she was left bed-bound, not knowing if she would ever recover.



And she has now announced her return to music with the single Crave, and in the accompany video, she can be seen dancing like her old self.



"This is my first fully choreographed performance since the car crash and probably one of the most meaningful pieces I've ever performed," she said in a statement.



The star also said she "gave everything" in her performance and explained how her struggles influenced her, saying: "Great art comes effortlessly, but always with a fight. And Crave was just that. The video for Crave is a dance story. It tells of my journey through the ups and downs and the strength it took to get to where I am today."



Kiesza described how her injuries were still affecting her as recently as February, telling the Belfast Telegraph: "I have a lot of days where it's really hard... It's really hard to fall asleep still and it's really hard to get out of bed.



"The mornings and the nights are tough, but I have a lot of will and a lot of drive, and I think that has saved me."

Crave is the title track from her comeback album, which will be available from 14 August.