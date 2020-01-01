NEWS Taylor Swift using Nils Sjoberg pseudonym amid Scooter Braun royalties row Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift is reportedly re-recording her old music under her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym.



Taylor's battle with the Big Machine Label Group and her former label boss Scott Borchetta began last year when he sold the company and with it her masters to music manager Scooter Braun without consulting her.



The ME! singer has been vocal about her opposition to the move and announced plans to re-record her old albums to take back control - and it seems the process has begun.



A cover version of her 2017 hit Look What You Made Me Do featured on Monday's episode of assassin drama Killing Eve, and she shared a clip of the song on social media with the caption, "VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!"



Fans began to investigate and found out that Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club is a band which does not exist, with the track being their only recording.



Fans continued to speculate about Taylor's involvement with the song when they discovered Nils Sjoberg, her songwriting pseudonym, had a producer credit on the cover track. They also wondered if her brother Austin, who once named his Twitter account The Dolphin Club, sings the vocals.



By creating a new version, Taylor has ensured Scooter can't receive any royalties from the song's appearance on Killing Eve.



Taylor previously adopted the alternate moniker when she appeared as a writer on Calvin Harris and Rihanna's 2016 hit This Is What You Came For. She made reference to the drama surrounding her pseudonym in the music video to Look What You Made Me Do.



Taylor is expected to re-record her first six albums, from her self-titled debut to 2017's Reputation.