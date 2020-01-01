NEWS Mel C would 'love' more Spice Girls reunion gigs Newsdesk Share with :





Pop star Mel C is keeping her "fingers crossed" for future Spice Girls reunion shows after taking a trip down memory lane to revisit the band's 1997 album Spiceworld.



The singer re-listened to the tunes from the girl group's second studio release for the Track By Track podcast, on which artists are invited to share their memories about old projects on air.



The episode premiered on Monday, when Mel C decided to share her thoughts on each tune with fans on Twitter, too.



During the chat, the Brit revealed Too Much remains one of her "absolute favourite Spice Girls songs", while Do It is "probably the Spice Girls song with (the) most difficult lyrics to remember".



Mel C also expressed her love for Denying, and confessed she was always convinced bandmate Geri Halliwell - now Horner - would trip up whenever they performed the track live onstage: "The funny thing with Denying is all it makes me think about is when Geri used to roller-skate on to the stage in the original tour in 1998," she recalled, "and me, just waiting for her to fall off stage one night, but she never did miraculously!"



Meanwhile, she advised followers to check out the blooper reel for the Never Give Up On The Good Times dance from their Spice World movie.



"It still is probably the biggest mess-up I've made on choreography which caused the girls huge laughs and is one great bloopers (reel) you can see online, which is definitely worth a watch," she tweeted.



Mel went on to admit hearing Viva Forever is always "bittersweet" as it reminds her of the time Geri quit the group.



"#VivaForever... what a beautiful song! So many magical memories being on stage looking out across those audiences, performing this song," she began, before adding, "This was the song we released when Geri left the band back in 1998, so always makes me think of that..."



Referencing last year's (19) comeback gigs across the U.K. and Ireland, she continued, "It will always be a special song and it was lovely to get back on stage and be able to perform it with Geri."



And Mel hasn't given up hope of hitting the road with the Spice Girls once more, post-coronavirus.



Wrapping up the Twitter session, she concluded, "I've absolutely loved listening to the Spiceworld album, it's made me feel very nostalgic and I'd love to get back on stage with the girls and perform for you all again. So fingers crossed we can do that at some point in the near future!"