Nick Cannon: 'I've been preparing for coronavirus lockdown for years'

Nick Cannon was prepared for the strict coronavirus lockdown guidelines after battling lupus for a decade.

The actor and TV personality was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012 and has since suffered kidney failure and pulmonary embolism, so he has been careful about social distancing and handshaking for years.

"I stopped shaking hands and stopped touching my face and really became one of those people who are really cautious of what I put into my body and how to build up my immune system," Mariah Carey's ex-husband said during a recent SAG Foundation Conversations interview. "So when this (COVID-19) came along, I was one of those people who was a little bit more prepared than the average person, based off of my eating habits and the awareness of how to strengthen your immune system.

"When this came it was like, 'Hey welcome to the party man! I know what it's like to have to be in the hospital for months.' It's like I've been training for this time for quite a few years!"

Cannon's only major disappointment amid the pandemic is he wasn't able to attend an official graduation celebration after picking up a degree from Howard University.

"It's bittersweet," he added. "I started at Howard at 2016 and there was always the goal to walk across that stage in 2020."

But he's hoping there will be other graduations ahead: "I'm going for my master's (degree) in neuropsychology and then hopefully my PhD to follow that," he boasted.