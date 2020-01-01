NEWS Ellie Goulding happy to work with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to defeat climate change Newsdesk Share with :





The 33-year-old singer has revealed she's hoping to contact Boris and his environmentalist fiancee Carrie Symonds in a bid to tackle the issue.



Ellie explained: "I'd love to keep being able to work with people like Boris to push things forward.



"I'd love the UK to be one of the front-runner countries in dealing with it and tackling it and take more preventative measures instead of when disaster strikes, which it will.



"It's not productive to just be like, 'This politician isn't going to get this done,' and be negative. I think when you're put in a position where somebody has become the Prime Minister for a reason, then you work with it."



Ellie also told the BBC that the time has come to introduce "overcautious and preventative" measures to avoid a climate disaster.



Meanwhile, Ellie recently confessed she was a "jealous, chaotic, frenzied person" ten years ago.



The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker began her career in 2009, shortly after graduating from the University of Kent, but the quick turnaround meant she didn't have the chance to "settle into a routine".



She reflected: "I wrote a song about jealousy the other night because I was a jealous, chaotic, frenzied person in my 20s.



"I didn't know who I was. I went straight from university to being on tour, so I had no chance to settle into a routine and understand my habits and my personality."



Ellie ended up in "crazy" relationships as she sought security - but she was secretly miserable inside.



The pop star explained: "If you enter into a relationship as that person, then you will attract the same person that isn't right for you. Then for whatever reason, you keep going with this relationship because you feel safe in it and you feel like I'd rather be in this crazy relationship than be single.



"I think because of my childhood and not really being that close to either of my parents gave me that extra urge for comfort and security."