Christina Milian considering another child four months post-partum

Singer Christina Milian is "definitely considering" expanding her family, just four months after giving birth to her second child.



The Dip It Low hitmaker welcomed son Isaiah with her boyfriend, fellow singer Matt Pokora, in January, becoming a family-of-four with Milian's 10-year-old daughter Violet, from her marriage to ex-husband The-Dream.



Fatherhood has made Pokora broody for more kids, and he's keen to impregnate Milian sooner rather than later.



"This is his first child and he's just in love. He's ready to make more," the beauty tells Us Weekly. "I'm like, 'Hold on, my body's not ready!' I just want to enjoy this moment!"



However, Milian, 38, confesses the idea has quickly grown on her: "I'm like, 'Well, maybe, do we hurry up and keep going so that we can knock it out (complete their family)?'"



And the new mum admits it's "not out of the picture" for the couple to try to conceive again during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing, "We're definitely considering making some more (babies)!"



For now, Milian is enjoying experiencing parenthood anew with Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017, and watching him bond with their son has made the singer fall in love with him so much more.



"I think we've grown stronger, we've become closer," she says. "I mean, we already were super close. We're already best friends, but I mean to have this together and to look at each other and just know what we've done together, it's just grown into that kind of real unconditional love. I see that he loves being in his role as a father."



Meanwhile, Milian has plenty to keep herself busy as she is currently promoting her latest venture - her own baby gear line for the Your Babiie brand.



Called AM:PM, the collection features products the star wanted to purchase for her son as she began preparing for his arrival.



"Everything that I saw was pretty basic, so I just wanted to find something that had more personality, something that stood out," she explains.



The name is a nod to her 2001 debut single AM to PM, and Milian notes it's a fitting title for life as a mother-of-two.

"It's crazy how things come around a whole 20 years later. It's definitely a great homage, but really it has to do with... you know, parenting is a 24/7 job," she shares. "There's no time that you're off the second that you have a kid and that goes into adulthood and I'm definitely realising that."