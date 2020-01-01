NEWS Eminem invites fans to join album anniversary listening party online Newsdesk Share with :





Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.



The star, real name Marshall Mathers, will host the event on music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday, at a time yet to be determined, when fans can join him in a live question and answer session, and listen to the 2000 release, which featured the singles Stan, The Real Slim Shady, and The Way I Am.



Eminem is also unveiling a new line of merchandise to mark the occasion, including a limited edition 'Stan Varsity' hoodie, while other celebrations are also reportedly in the works to entertain fans in coronavirus isolation.



The Marshall Mathers LP cemented Eminem's place in hip-hop history, debuting at number one on the U.S.

Billboard 200 and shifting 1.78 million units in its first week to become the fastest-selling album in chart history. It later lost the title in 2015 to Adele's 25.



Eminem, 47, previously admitted the project will always overshadow his future endeavours, because it was some of his best work ever.



"I am forever chasing The Marshall Mathers LP," he confessed in a 2017 interview with Vulture. "That was the height of what I could do. I just don't have the rage I did back then."