Selena Gomez sends inspiring message for graduating students from immigrant families

Selena Gomez shared an uplifting message as she celebrated graduating students from immigrant families in a virtual celebration for the Class of 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced high schools, colleges and universities worldwide to cancel public graduation ceremonies, the 27-year-old singer delivered a surprise speech to hundreds of #Immigrads on Saturday, as part of the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement.

The event celebrated students from immigrant families and supporters of immigrant rights from hundreds of high school and college campuses, and the Lose You to Love Me star explained that, even though people can't celebrate all together, the students should still be proud of their accomplishments.

"I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," the former Disney Channel star expressed. "When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today."

The Rare singer went on to share that, "regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds".

"I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be," Gomez concluded.