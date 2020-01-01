NEWS Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande leading the race for Number 1 with 'Rain On Me' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s new powerhouse collaboration Rain On Me is leading this week’s Number 1 race, currently 7,000 chart sales ahead of reigning Number 1 Rockstar by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch.

The single - set to appear on Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album Chromatica (29 May) - is leading on both downloads and streaming numbers, and if it stays on course will be both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s sixth UK Number 1.



YouTuber and rapper KSI could land three Top 20 songs in this week’s chart following the release of his debut studio album Dissimulation. Cap ft. Offset (3) is proving the most popular track from the collection so far, and will become his third Top 10 hit if it stays on track. Previous Top 10 single Houdini ft. Swarmz & Tion Wayne rebounds to 11 midweek and Killa Killa ft. Aiyana-lee is currently sitting at Number 13.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.