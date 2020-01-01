Carly Rae Jepsen's lockdown cookery lessons disrupted by fridge fire

Carly Rae Jepsen's attempts to teach herself to cook during lockdown have been disrupted by a fridge fire.

The Call Me Maybe hitmaker is stuck on her own in Los Angeles with her cat during the Covid-19 pandemic, and in addition to work on new music, she has been trying to hone her culinary skills.

However, Carly has confessed in an interview with The Guardian that things haven't exactly gone to plan.

"I’m trying to learn how to cook – that part’s not going very well,” she said. “But it’s all good because I can send a picture of my miserable bread to everybody and make them laugh."

Her efforts have also been hampered by a bizarre blaze in her fridge.

"It’s been intense for a lot of different reasons," the Canadian singer noted of her time in lockdown. "My fridge caught on fire. I didn’t know fridges to do that. My joke is that it wanted to be a stove."

On working on music with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe, she added: "We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don’t have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you’d be like, 'Every song sounds completely different,' – and that’s the point."