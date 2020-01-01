Katy Perry getting parenting crash course during lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has given Katy Perry the chance to get to grips with parenting before she becomes a first-time mum this summer.

The pregnant pop star is self-isolating with fiance Orlando Bloom and his nine-year-old son, Flynn, as well as various young family members and the experience is serving as a crash course in parenting.

"There is a three year old and a six year old and my brother has an eight-month-old baby, and Orlando has a son of nine," she tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton.

"I'm learning to be a mom fast. Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!"

The Firework hitmaker recently told Entertainment Tonight, "I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have, rather than just a vacation or a holiday. There's a new foundation that's being laid within families and between partners and I just think people that are quarantined together. We'll never forget this time."

On Friday, Perry kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series by performing Daisies and Never Really Over in her backyard.