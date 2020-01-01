NEWS Ariana Grande was impressed by Lady Gaga's hands-on approach to making music Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande had the time of her life working with Lady Gaga on their new single Rain On Me.



The 7 Rings singer had no idea what to expect when she signed on to work with the Poker Face hitmaker, and now reveals it was one of the most fulfilling collaborations.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Friday, Ariana said, "She does do a really fantastic job riding that line of being like, 'Hey, it is what it is', but also, like, 'I’m going to give you a f**king show, and I’m going to pick every colour that’s on the screen - every lighting, every shot, every wig that every dancer is wearing. Every, everything. I’m going to pick, I’m going to help Ari with picking her make-up and her hair...'



"It’s awesome. I really love seeing her have the point of view, and such gentleness at the same time. And respect for another artist at the same time."



Grande also admitted she loved enjoying pure pop moments with her new pal: "It feels so fun to be a part of something so upbeat and, like, straight pop again, because I do feel like it’s been a minute since I’ve done something that poppy, and that’s funny because I am a pop person, but it’s just, everyone knows that my heart is kind of rooted in the R&B influence music that I make, and that’s where my heart is, but it just felt so good and fun and happy to dip a toe into her world a little bit, and to try this on for size.



"The video is so Gaga and so fun. I had so much fun. I was like, 'I’ve never dressed like this in my life. I’m just having the best time'."