John Lydon to host quarantine party to celebrate new documentary

John Lydon will host a virtual party on Sunday morning, June 7th, at 5am EST / 2 AM PST www.facebook.com/pilofficial to celebrate the initial digital release of the feature documentary, The Public Image is Rotten.Party time with Rotten, Rambo and Tabbert as they answer questions about their film The Public Image is Rotten. The online party/Q&A will give fans a chance to ask questions from music icon and Public Image Ltd. singer, John Lydon as well as executive producer & PiL manager Rambo Stevens and the film’s director Tabbert Fiiller.The Public Image Is Rotten launches on Vimeo available now in English and with Spanish subtitles. Abramorama released the Verisimilitude production in theaters around the world. Until now, theatrical viewing has been the only opportunity to see the film.

The Public Image is Rotten from Abramorama on Vimeo.

Mr. Rotten says “Have…Una Corona Blanca… with me.”Johnny Rotten forever changed music and culture in general. But once wasn’t enough. After the breakup of the Sex Pistols, John formed Public Image Ltd. (PiL), where he and the band continue to make exceptional records and tour the world. Through personnel and stylistic changes as well as adhering to radical ideals of artistic integrity, John has not only redefined music but the true meaning of originality.Raise the volume to the max, turn up the bass and get ready to witness a ferocious life chronicled by current and former band members as well as luminaries like Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) as he recounts what he calls, “One of the best gigs I ever saw”. The infamous Ritz PiL show that turned into a riot. Hear from Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) about the odyssey he went through when he auditioned to play bass in Public Image Ltd, and when offered the job faced a hard choice whether to stay in the Chili Peppers or not. Other luminaries include Ad-Rock (Beastie Boys) and Moby. Most of all listen to John Lydon as he tells his story, in his own words from his home in some of the most intimate and open interviews ever filmed of the music icon.THE PUBLIC IMAGE IS ROTTEN (2017 USA, 103 min-English) A Verisimilitude production, Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, Produced by Tyler Brodie, Hunter Gray, Phaedon Papadopoulos, Tabbert Fiiller, Executive Producers John Rambo Stevens, Cameron Brodie, Nick Shumaker, Director of Photography Yamit Shimonovitz, Editor Eric Pritchard, Music Supervision Dan Wilcox, Co-Producers Andrew Adair, Scotty Murphy, Associate Producers Andra Gordon, Kate West, Additional Cinematography Tobias Datum, Original Score Dave Wilder, Supervising Sound Editor Gabriel Reyna. An Abramorama global theatrical, digital, and broadcast release.