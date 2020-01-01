Katy Perry planning second lockdown after baby arrives

Katy Perry's new album will be a "gift" to fans dancing in the streets after the coronavirus lockdown, while she prepares to hunker down again as a mum.

The Roar singer's new release will drop in August and Katy admits she's being so active virtually at the moment because she plans to disappear for a bit when she welcomes her first child this summer.

"Not everyone is up to the challenge of putting out a record during a pandemic," she told U.S. show Good Morning America just before kicking off the breakfast programme's summer concert series on Friday from her garden.

"Some people are like, 'I'll just chill for a second and wait this one out', but quite honestly, after my child comes, I'm going to go into my own other version of quarantine and I would like this record that I've been working on for two years to come out and be a gift to the public, because I think they're all gonna be dancing in the street at some point when it's safe."

Katy admits she started work on the new album - her fifth - when she was in a dark place two years ago and feels the project is a kind of a rebirth.

"It's a record about resilience and finding kinda the light at the end of the tunnel, because I've been writing over the past two years and in the beginning of those two years... I was kinda like clinically depressed and coming out of that and I didn't know what my life was... and I couldn't really imagine living, to be completely honest," she explained.

"And now, I feel like I've done the work and I'm still doing the work, emotionally, spiritually, physically, psychologically and now I've come to this light at the end of the tunnel... I am gonna live and not only that, I'm gonna bring life into the world."

Meanwhile, opening up about life at home with fiance Orlando Bloom during the lockdown, the pregnant Daisies singer told Radio.Com.Live, "My friend said it best the other day. She said, 'Anyone that is thriving in week nine of quarantine is a freaking psycho'.

"I’m turning into Shrek, size wise, and Orlando is turning into The Hulk."

But it's not all fun and games: "It’s a real, real time for me. Feel all the feelings. I’m a planner. I’m a super planner. And in the past, I’ve been a perfectionist or slash control freak, and all perfectionist-slash-control freaks are spiralling right now. And planners are spiralling. So, I’m spiralling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child."