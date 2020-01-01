Lana Del Rey responds to accusations of racism

Lana Del Rey has slammed critics accusing her of racism after she mentioned several top artists of colour in a lengthy Instagram post.

In her post, the 34-year-old named Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce, and claimed that they "have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating etc" but that she had been "crucified" for penning lyrics that dealt with abusive relationships.

This provoked an angry response from fans, many of whom interpreted her statement as attacking the artists for having an easier ride than she had, despite facing their own battles with harsh criticism, racism, sexism, and online abuse.

Hitting back in the comments section of her post on Thursday night, Lana claimed she had named the musicians she did because they are among her favourites, adding she "would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgment of hysteria".

The Video Games hitmaker went on to address accusations of racism, telling followers not to "make it about a WOC (women of colour) issue when I'm talking about my favourite singers".

Slamming the suggestion that she's racist, she raged: "It's exactly the point of my post - there are certain women that culture doesn't want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don't know what it has to do with.

"I don't care anymore but don't ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls**t."

The star went on to claim that her comments were "advocating for a more delicate personality" to be more widely represented rather than "white women".