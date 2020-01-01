Fetty Wap's estranged wife alleges spousal abuse

Fetty Wap's estranged wife has accused him of domestic abuse in legal filings related to their divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ.com, Leandra Gonzalez, who married the hip-hop star last August, has filed legal documents alleging Fetty, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, punched her in the face less than a month after they wed.

She also claims the marriage was severely impacted by the star's alleged drug and alcohol abuse, and that he cheated on her multiple times.

In documents obtained by the U.S. gossip website, Leandra alleges that after an argument turned physical, he struck her in the face with a closed fist causing her bruising and a black eye.

She also claims substance and alcohol abuse was a problem during their brief marriage and that he embarked on extra-marital affairs with several women, and even had the name of one of his mistresses tattooed onto his wrist.

Fetty denies he was ever physically, verbally or emotionally abusive in the marriage, as well as abusing alcohol or drugs.

The 679 hitmaker also rejected the claim he had a lover's name tattooed on his wrist and that he took one mistress with him on a trip to The Bahamas.