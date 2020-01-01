Nicole Scherzinger helped James Arthur through anxiety battles

Nicole Scherzinger has been helping singer James Arthur through his mental health problems by supporting him at gigs.

The Pussycat Dolls star coached James to victory on The X Factor U.K. in 2012, and they are still close today.

Speaking to British newspaper The Sun, James revealed Nicole has supported him when he's battled anxiety issues that sometimes make it difficult for him to perform on stage.

"We're in touch all the time, she's so supportive," he explained. "Any gig she can make, she's there like a proud mentor."

The pair have also been keeping in touch during lockdown and are even working on new music.

"I'm working on something with Nicole right now," the 32-year-old added. "I can't say what it is but I think it's going to be a nice surprise. We got our heads together and thought, 'How can we entertain fans during this lockdown?'”

The British star is also writing his own follow-up to his hit 2019 album You, which he insisted will be a departure from the romantic ballads he is known for.

"I want it to be a massive departure from the middle-of-the-road pop that people hear from me on the radio," James mused. "I'm not really bothered whether the radio picks stuff up anymore because it seems like they only want to play stuff that sounds like (his 2016 hit) Say You Won't Let Go."

James has also released a new acoustic version of his 2016 track Stay Inside to mark the U.K.'s Mental Health Week, with proceeds from the single going to mental health charity Sane, of which he is a patron, and the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal.