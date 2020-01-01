NEWS DaBaby’s Rockstar holds singles top spot as Katy Perry’s Daisies lands highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :





Dababy’s Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch continues to shine atop the Official Singles Chart, enjoying its strongest week of streams and sales yet.



With 57,000 chart sales, including 7 million streams, the viral hit comfortably holds on to its place at Number 1, seeing off competition from Doja Cat’s Say So (2) and Drake’s former Number 1 Toosie Slide (3).



Meanwhile, Rover by rising UK acts S1mba ft. DTG climbs four places to Number 4, earning each of them their first Top 5 hit.



Nathan Dawe’s Flowers ft. Jaykae edges ever closer to the Top 10, rising four to Number 13 for its ninth week in the Top 40, as Breaking Me by Topic ft. A7S jumps nine places to Number 15, their first Top 20 single. Newcomers 220 Kid & Gracey also land their first Top 20 song with Don’t Need Love, up two to Number 20.



Doja Cat’s Boss Bitch rebounds seven spots to a new peak of 24, just ahead of Ava Max’s latest release Kings & Queens at Number 25, up four places. British rappers Young T & Bugsey also rebound with Don’t Rush ft. Headie One, up five to 27.



Big climbs into the Top 40 this week come from Regard & Raye’s collaboration Secrets, leaping 13 places to Number 30 to become Regard’s second Top 40 and Raye’s sixth, and StaySolidRocky’s viral hit Party Girl rockets 19 places to 34.



Harry Styles fan favourite Watermelon Sugar returns to the Top 40 following its official single release, new at Number 35, and finally, Katy Perry claims her 28th Top 40 hit with Daisies, the week’s highest new entry at Number 37.