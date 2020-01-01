NEWS U2 lyrics make record amount at One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction Newsdesk Share with :





Island Records announced that their One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction in support of NHS Charities Together & Feeding America, has raised the fantastic sum of £179,755.



Hosted by the inimitable Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter, the auction comprised incredible lots and one-of-a-kind donations from Island artists old and new as well as friends of the label.



The U2 lot, featuring Bono’s signed and hand-written lyrics for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’, sold for a staggering £76,000, believed to be a world record for U2 lyrics. There was also a last-minute addition to the auction with a truly unique one-off lot from Brian Eno. Eno offered up a personal one-of-a-kind ringtone composed by him. The response from media and the public alike has been unbelievable with almost 800 people registered to bid and over 3,250 bids during the hour-long live broadcast.



Speaking about the auction Island Records President Louis Bloom says: “I’d like to thank all our amazing artists, our US counterparts at Island US and Republic, all our media partners, Omega Auctions and every last member of the Island team who have worked tirelessly to get this auction together in such a short space of time. I’d also like to thank every person who bid on these amazing lots or made a donation, you have made a difference and all the money we raised will aid Covid-19 relief & go direct to NHS Charities Together and Feeding America. We are living through very challenging times and to be able to come together, like we have this week, and to help those in need, has been a real honour”.





Full list of donations A-Z below:



Abbey Road: A private VIP tour for 4 at the legendary Abbey Road Studios followed by breakfast



Adrian Boot: 3 framed original prints (Bob Marley, Grace Jones, U2) from Island Records’ famous in-house photographer



Amy Winehouse: A Pair of Amy Winehouse’s stilettos worn by Amy & all Amy’s album releases on vinyl



Annie Lennox: Beautifully handwritten lyrics to ‘Sweet Dreams’, written and signed by Annie



Ashton Attzs: Rising artist will paint a portrait for the winner



Ben Howard: The guitar Ben wrote 'Keep Your Head Up’ on & played onstage at Glastonbury



Bishop Briggs: Signed lyrics & booklet



Bob Marley (Estate): Rare Mr Brainwash / Bob Marley print signed by Ziggy Marley



Bombay Bicycle Club: Jack Steadman signed baby Taylor 3/4 size acoustic guitar that Jack used extensively for the ‘Flaws’ album



Bon Jovi: ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ & ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’ handwritten & signed lyrics



Bravado: Various one of a kind merch items made in collaboration with Island Records, Converse, customised by Kate Moross, Converse, customised by Mister Cee, customised Dr Marten’s and a One Love Carhartt Chore Jacket



Brian Eno: One-of-a-kind composition designed by Brian Eno for Nokia in 2003 but never used.



Catfish and the Bottlemen: Bondy’s Jacket worn in ‘Soundcheck’ music video



Chris Blackwell: 3 Night stay for 2 guests in Studio Cottage (Gong) at exclusive Strawberry Hill Hotel, Jamaica



Conan Gray: Virtual meet & greet with Conan Gray



Dermot Kennedy: Private 20-minute zoom concert, chat & signed lyrics



Disclosure: VIP tickets to a UK show



Dizzee Rascal: ‘Tongue n’ Cheek’ / Red Monkey Jeans worn by Dizzee on Top of the Pops



Donae’O: The top he wore in his classic video for ‘Party Hard’



Easy Life: Custom suit worn by Murray in the ‘Nice Guys’ video



Ella Eyre: Outfit worn by Ella in ‘Mama’ video, made by Rife & Stride



Emotional Oranges: The Emotional Kit (Shirt, Beanie, Hat & Signed Vinyl Vol 1 & Vol 2)



Giggs: MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop



Grace Jones: 2 tickets to see Grace headline Meltdown Festival, 2021



Gregory Porter: 2 VIP tickets & meet & greet at Royal Albert Hall show in 2021



Hailee Steinfeld: Virtual meet & greet



Hozier: Signed jacket from 'Someone New’ video & signed lyrics



Jack Garratt: ‘Love, Death & Dancing’ private listening party with Jack Garratt



Jack Gilinsky: Signed Guitar



Jamie Cullum: Private virtual concert from his home studio



Jeremy Zucker: Microphone used by artist



Jessie Buckley: White cowboy boots, & white leather jacket with tassels, worn by Jessie in the BAFTA nominated film ‘Wild Rose’



Jessie J: 4 VIP tickets to gig of choice (within country winner is based), backstage tour of venue, meet & greet with pictures & signings



Jessie Reyez: Signed lithograph print



JP Cooper: JP Cooper x Tom Smarte newsboy cap & a Ukulele, both signed



Keane: Interview Tim Rice-Oxley, plus 2 signed original Dave Lupton drawings from the ‘Bedshaped’ music video



Laura Pannack: Photoshoot with award-winning photographer, Laura Pannack



Ludovico Einaudi: An incredible, personal donation from Ludovico Einaudi, a signed film photograph by the composer titled 'Low Mist' taken in 2018 Samedan, Switzerland



M Huncho: M Hunchos Canada Goose Jacket worn in his Chicken Shop Dates interview



Mary Wilson of The Supremes: 2 VIP tickets, plus meet & greet to her show in Las Vegas



Max Richter: Hand-written score by Max Richter



Mumford & Sons: Signed Gentlemen of the Road Banjo made by Deering Banjos & a one-on-one virtual banjo lesson with Winston Marshall



Nick Drake (Estate): 2 wonderful care packages. Complete Nick Drake & mother Molly Drake releases, plus rare oddities, including a photograph, signed copies of two official books & hand-written personal cards from Nick’s sister Gabrielle



Oh Wonder: Cook-along breakfast & virtual performance with Oh Wonder



OneRepublic: Signed bass guitar from ‘Love Runs Out’ video



Osea Island: Luxury stay on a private island



Portishead: Once in a lifetime Portishead Dummy-era care package. Geoff Barrow’s ‘Dummy’-era Technics deck and scratch vinyl, Beth Gibbon’s handwritten & signed lyric of winner’s choice and a mic she used during live performances in the 90's, & Adrian Utley’s first gold disc for ‘Dummy’, an online guitar/synth lesson & signed 'To Kill A Dead Man’ poster



Potato Head: Stay at the Potato Head Beach Club & Wellness Resort in Bali



Robyn: Signed vinyl test pressing of Robyn's 4th album, 'Robyn' celebrating its 15th Anniversary. The seminal album includes 'With Every Heart Beat', 'Be Mine' and 'Konichiwa Bitches!'



Sam Smith: VIP tickets to see Sam Smith live in the UK



Sean Paul: Get styled by Sean Paul – a jacket & pair of shoes from his own wardrobe



Shawn Mendes: Signed guitar



Sigrid: Sigrid’s signed Converse from her 2019 Glastonbury appearance



Skip Marley: Handwritten lyrics for ‘Slow Down’



The Specials: The Specials Day certificate from the Mayor of Los Angeles & signed art prints by Terry Hall & Horace Panter



Sports Team: Sports Team signed original ‘Deep Down Happy’ album cover art



The Streets: Signed merchandise bundle



Tori Amos: Tori Amos front-row live show tickets & meet & greet



Tricky: Tricky Photograph by Nadav Kander signed by both artists



U2: Handwritten lyrics for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ by Bono & signed ‘The Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary vinyl boxset