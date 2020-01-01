Josh Dun and Debby Ryan secretly married on New Year's Eve

Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun is a married man after ringing in 2020 with a wedding ceremony.

The 31-year-old rocker tied the knot with actress Debby Ryan in Austin, Texas on New Year's Eve.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Insatiable star revealed some of the details, explaining that the nuptials came together in just 28 days.

"We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped," she said. "We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom. It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me."

Debby wore an Elie Saab dress she saw profiled in Vogue for the ceremony.

"For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere,” the 27-year-old added.