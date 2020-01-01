Paul McCartney remembers late Beatles photographer

Sir Paul McCartney will treasure "so many fond memories" with The Beatles' late photographer Astrid Kirchherr following her death last week.

Kirchherr, who was known for taking the first ever snap of the then-quintet in her native Hamburg, Germany in the early 1960s, before they shot to superstardom, passed away on May 13, days before turning 82.

Ringo Starr and George Harrison's widow, Olivia, were among the first to pay tribute to Astrid as the news of her loss hit headlines earlier this month (May20), and now McCartney has broken his silence about his old friend's death.

In a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, he reminisced about the fun the pop icons had with Astrid all those years ago.

"Very sad news this week about Astrid Kirchherr," McCartney began. "Astrid was a dear friend from my Hamburg days with The Beatles. Another friend, Klaus Voormann, told me she had passed away and this brought back memories of our days in the clubs in Hamburg.

"She had a great sense of humour and later went on to marry Stuart (Sutcliffe) our bass player. I have so many fond memories of our time together in the club or her home or a trip to the nearby seaside resort, Lubeck."

"So sad for all of us who were her friends to lose such a lovely lady from our lives," he added.

"I will miss her but will always remember her and her cheeky grin with great fondness. God bless you Astrid, see ya love!"

Sutcliffe died from a brain haemorrhage in 1962.