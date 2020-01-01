Ellie Goulding 'didn't fancy' now-husband when they first met

Ellie Goulding has admitted it wasn't "love at first sight" when she first met now-husband Caspar Jopling.

The Starry Eyed singer married art dealer Caspar, in front of family and celebrity friends including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, last August.

But in an interview with Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, Ellie revealed she wasn't overcome with lust when she first met her spouse - and the feeling was mutual.

"It wasn't like a love at first sight thing at all, we didn't fancy each other remotely," she laughed. "I talked about how I was vegan and he talked about how much he loved meat. So yeah, we literally had nothing in common, but he wooed me."

Their relationship soon picked up and went from strength to strength, with Caspar pulling out all of the stops when it came to their wedding and a surprise he'd planned for his new wife.

"Caspar sang a song he'd recorded with Bjork, my all-time hero," the 33-year-old recalled. "It was the weirdest emotion I've ever felt listening to music - the enormity of it all and how beautifully he sang."