Katharine McPhee and David Foster's first anniversary plans ruined by coronavirus lockdown

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary have been scuppered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer and her producer spouse tied the knot on 28 June 2019 at the St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in Kensington, London, and the Smash star had something special in mind to mark the big day next month, but with the entire world observing social distancing guidelines in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, her plans have all gone out of the window.

"I don't think we'll be flying on a plane to London, which was my original idea," she explained to U.S. TV show Extra. "I wanted to fly to London and go back to the place where we got married, but it's OK. You've got to kind of just go with the flow, and whatever it is, we'll have a nice way to celebrate."

Katharine was speaking to promote the broadcast of Bombshell, a charity concert comprised of songs written for the fictional Bombshell musical featured in TV series Smash, which aired alongside a virtual Zoom reunion with the cast on Wednesday night.

While the never-before-seen broadcast was to benefit The Actors Fund, it has also promoted renewed speculation that the hit show could be rebooted, which Katherine is also in favour of.

"We went on Zoom and it was really, really, truly exciting... We had a lot of laughs and good memories to recall. You never know... We may have a reboot!" she teased.

The series ran for two seasons between 2012 and 2013.