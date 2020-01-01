NEWS Ariana Grande filled with 'heaviness' as Manchester Arena bombing anniversary approaches Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande has sent her love to anyone feeling "tremendous heaviness" with the anniversary of the 2017 Manchester Arena concert bombing coming up.



A suicide bomber detonated a homemade explosive device in the foyer of the venue as fans were leaving Ariana's concert on 22 May 2017, killing 22 people and injuring another 139.



The tragedy forced the singer to halt her world tour and head home to mourn the loss of life, and she returned to Manchester weeks later to headline the One Love Manchester benefit, which she helped organise to raise funds for the families of those killed in the blast.



Now, as the three-year anniversary approaches on Friday, Ariana wanted to make it clear she had not forgotten those affected by the tragedy.



In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the Side to Side hitmaker wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.



"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always."