Marianne Faithfull praises her hospital carers

Marianne Faithfull has broken her silence after her coronavirus ordeal to thank the healthcare professionals who aided her recovery.

The singer fell ill in April and spent three weeks in the hospital fighting the Covid-19 virus.

Now out of danger and back at home in London, the As Tears Go By singer has applauded medical staff for their treatment - and saving her life.

"I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me to get better," the 73-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life! Thank you all again for all your care, love, thoughts, prayers and wishes."

Last month, a representative for Marianne confirmed she had been released from hospital to recuperate at home after a 22-day stay.

"Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern, which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many (sic). She is also very grateful to all the NHS (National Health Service) staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life," they commented.