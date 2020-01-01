NEWS Chrissy Teigen calls out 'rich' friends for asking for free products Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen has called out her "rich" friends on Instagram for asking for freebies from her Cravings cooking empire.



The model recently decided to put together a box of goodies to promote her food website, including cookbooks, some cookware, and other branded merchandise, which she then sent out to a few celebrity pals.



However, while Kourtney Kardashian and comedian Ali Wong were among those thrilled by the special care packages, Chrissy hinted a few other famous figures were disappointed to have not been included in the mailing list.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shut down the criticism and wrote: "Please don't ask me for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also, I see some of you asking and you're literally rich."



Chrissy went on to share a series of videos in which she explained how her appreciation for PR packages has changed since she began assembling her own as part of her company's publicity efforts.



"Before I had to make my own boxes, I'd get boxes all the time and I'd just donate them or give them away. I didn't even think twice about it," she shared. "Then I started making my own and holy s**t it was a ton of work.



"I put it together, it's very curated, it's a labour of love and I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely."



Chrissy launched Cravings last November as a community where fans and food lovers alike can find new recipes and restaurant guides.