Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's first dance will be a 'big production'

Jennifer Lopez has big plans for her first dance as a married woman with Alex Rodriguez.

Ahead of the season four premiere of World of Dance, the show's executive producer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the couple's impending nuptials, and the singer/actress teased that guests should expect a "big production".

"Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," she said, jokingly adding she'll have fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough come out too. "I don't know what it will be yet."

Like many other couples, the coronavirus pandemic has left the couple's plans up in the air, with Alex previously commenting on reports that they were planning a summer wedding: "We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been put on pause - and see where the world takes us."

He added: "These are obviously unprecedented times."

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019.

The season four premiere of World of Dance airs on 26 May.