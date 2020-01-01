Lorde 'truly jazzed' for fans to hear her new music

Lorde is "truly jazzed" for fans to hear the new music she's been working on during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Royals singer penned a newsletter update to her followers on Tuesday, explaining that she's more than a little excited about the upcoming release of her new tunes.

"The work is so f**king good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," she wrote. "I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things.

"It flowed. A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We're still working away - Jack (Antonoff, collaborator on her 2017 album Melodrama) and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it'll take a while longer."

She continued: "I understand - I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths. But as I get older I realise there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you."

And despite previously being unsure if she'd ever tour again, Lorde added the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent cancellation of music events around the globe, had made her recognise how much she wants to get back on the road.

"I know now how excited I am to get back out there," the 23-year-old added. "I want to eat summer foods in beautiful countries-ice cream and tomatoes and anchovies. I want to use my gift, and watch it grow. Who knows when it'll be safe to do those things, but I'm craving them, and I wanted you to know."

Concluding her letter, Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, wrote: "I can tell you, this new thing, it's got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you'll know what that means."