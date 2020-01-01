Blake Shelton lands surprise ride in Elvis Presley's old truck

Country star Blake Shelton was stunned to learn he was behind the wheel of Elvis Presley's old truck after making a guest appearance on U.S. car show Jay Leno's Garage.

The singer joined car-mad comedian Jay Leno for the latest episode of the TV series, filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, and was given the keys to a 1967 GMC truck to drive on camera.

During their ride, Leno surprised his guest by revealing he and his producers had arranged to have the special vehicle delivered to Los Angeles just for Shelton's visit.

"This is Elvis' truck, we had it shipped out here for you to drive," Leno explains to a gobsmacked Shelton, according to People.com. "I wanted you to get the feel of it."

"You're kidding me. I love that," replies the musician, admitting he had no idea the rock icon was a fellow trucker.

"He did drive a truck," Leno shares. "He had a lot of vehicles. So you are sitting where the King sat."

"Now I'm getting nervous," Shelton confesses. "That is literally unbelievable. I never would've dreamed that Elvis Presley even owned a truck."

The episode, set to air on Wednesday, also features Shelton running a red light - at Leno's persuasion.

"You see, when you're driving Elvis' truck, you can go through red lights," the former The Tonight Show host laughed. "That's one of the superpowers you get."