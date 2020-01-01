David Guetta and Martin Garrix to perform at KISS FM's international #RadioRave event

David Guetta and Martin Garrix are among the big-name DJs set to perfom as part of KISS FM's international #RadioRave event.

The U.K. radio station is teaming up with seven partner stations across Europe on 30 May for five epic hours of back-to-back dance music sets simultaneously.

The line-up will feature several of the world's most renowned DJs, including Robin Schulz, Majestic, R3HAB, and Joel Corry, and has been dubbed as "one of Europe's largest house parties".

While listeners in Britain can tune into KISS, fans across Europe can also join via local stations in their area. Participating countries include: Poland (RMF MAXXX), Denmark (The Voice), Sweden (NRJ), Norway (Kiss), Finland (Kiss), and Slovakia (Radio Expres).

Speaking about the event, resident KISS DJ Majestic said: "This is the perfect time to link up with our fellow dance radio shows from around the world for 1 big party all together! Expect the ultimate relay across Europe - non-stop, just the way we like it."

The event follows KISS' Ibiza Sounds virtual music festival, starring Craig David, Tiesto, and Deadmau5, which streams via the KISS Kube app, and will play sound effects of lapping waves and planes flying overhead in a bid to provide escapism to fans amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Ibiza Sounds takes place between 22 to 24 May, while #RadioRave will begin at 7 pm BST on 30 May.