Katy Perry thrills fans with online video messages

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

The Roar singer stunned an eight-year-old British devotee, called Charlotte, when she took part in a substitute teacher skit organised by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James.

The youngster was woken up and told to get ready to meet her temporary at-home teacher and then shown a screen shot of Perry.

After the initial shock, Katy and Charlotte chatted about their favourite songs and snacks and Perry recorded a special message for all of Charlotte's friends, inviting them to "the world's best slumber party" once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Perry also surprised Rhode Island ER doctor Megan Ranney and her kids as part of a Good Morning America TV segment.

Katy jumped at the chance to thank Ranney and her family for their sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic, joining a video chat with GMA co-host T.J. Holmes and raving about the good doctor.

"Your mom Megan is an absolute hero, aren't you so proud of her?" she asked the kids. "Your mum could join the circus; she's literally doing the best juggling act in the world. She goes to work, she deals with a lot of stuff at work and then she comes home, and I'm sure you guys are both angels."

Katy then chocked back tears as Megan told her that her song Roar was a family anthem that helps them stay strong amid the health crisis she faces every day.

Perry added: "You are so brave. We can't get through this without you... Know that I'm going to bed every single night from this call on and I'm gonna keep you in my personal prayers."

Perry also announced she will be kicking off GMA's Summer 2020 concert series, performing her new single Daisies and more from her home on Friday.